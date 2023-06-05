 Skip to content

BlockRunner : The BlockSide update for 5 June 2023

Update Patch 1.8.4

Update Patch 1.8.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, This is the start of the weekly updates I promised. I will be updating the game almost every Friday if possible. This is just a small patch if fix some annoying issues with player skins, upgrades, and bosses!

ChangeLog

+Atk times have been changed for all bosses
-Fixes an issue where some bosses would take too long to think and would spam the same attack
(This should minimize the thinking time of some bosses)
-Fixes an issue where skins would not apply after quitting the game.
-Fixed an issue where player colors would not apply after quitting the game.
-Fixed an issue where the user would have to enter the player menu to reapply skins and colors after quitting. (These are now applied when opening the game)
-Fixed an issue where Upgrades would be wiped after the game crashes (Update data is now stored separately from the button data)

