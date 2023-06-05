 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 5 June 2023

Build 0.19993

Build 11399682

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-update wishlist graphic
-Added stock exchange notifiaction.
-Fix detection system to find closest machine/item, and to switch if inventory full
-copy edits

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
