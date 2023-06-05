-update wishlist graphic
-Added stock exchange notifiaction.
-Fix detection system to find closest machine/item, and to switch if inventory full
-copy edits
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 5 June 2023
Build 0.19993
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-update wishlist graphic
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update