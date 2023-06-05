 Skip to content

Abandoned Void update for 5 June 2023

V1.1 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players!

When updating to version 1.1 I missed an extra folder, which prevents the game from opening correctly. It is now fixed.

It was my mistake, sorry.

Sincerely.
Escovic Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 2420451
  • Loading history…
