 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PongBreak update for 5 June 2023

More Points!

Share · View all patches · Build 11399598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • hitting a falling potion with the orb will now award 50 points
  • combos 3 or more in brick count will apply a score multiplier that scales with the brick combo count
    (ex: combo = 50 combo x3 = 100, combo x4 = 150, etc)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1964301 Depot 1964301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link