- hitting a falling potion with the orb will now award 50 points
- combos 3 or more in brick count will apply a score multiplier that scales with the brick combo count
(ex: combo = 50 combo x3 = 100, combo x4 = 150, etc)
PongBreak update for 5 June 2023
More Points!
