- The Sealing the Rift and War Plans scenarios each got a generator update, similar to the ones which other scenarios have gotten over the past couple of days.
- The shopkeeper has a new voice, and now randomizes between several dialog lines.
- The new loot particles should now do a better job of following the dropped items location, which is variable due to physics. In the first iteration sometimes they would become detached.
- Made different variations of each loot particle type which are based on the rarity of the item.
- Fixed a bug that was allowing Berserk to deal damage on interval.
The Hopebringer update for 5 June 2023
v1.1.7 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1520421 Depot 1520421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update