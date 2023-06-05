 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hopebringer update for 5 June 2023

v1.1.7 Build Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11399532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Sealing the Rift and War Plans scenarios each got a generator update, similar to the ones which other scenarios have gotten over the past couple of days.
  • The shopkeeper has a new voice, and now randomizes between several dialog lines.
  • The new loot particles should now do a better job of following the dropped items location, which is variable due to physics. In the first iteration sometimes they would become detached.
  • Made different variations of each loot particle type which are based on the rarity of the item.
  • Fixed a bug that was allowing Berserk to deal damage on interval.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1520421 Depot 1520421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link