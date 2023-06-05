 Skip to content

Magenta Horizon update for 5 June 2023

0.7.4 Version Patch Note

  • You can click the keyboard "Enter"/Xbox pad "A button" to flip the dialogues (but you can't skip it)
  • Fixed a background art glitch in 6-2
  • Tried to fix the issue of characters getting stuck in the wall colliders by adjusting the property of the colliders. This isn't the most certain way to fix the problem, but I hope it does.
  • Fixed an issue where your ally AI in 7-2 running away during the mid-fight. This issue is solved by adjusting the enemy spawn timing and the enemy counter itself, so there might be a change of pace in that certain arena.

