Reconnects Update - The Final Stretch

This is it - our last scheduled update before 1.0 drops!

While we're hard at work getting the remaining content in for 1.0, we've included the following for 0.12: multiplayer reconnect support, the ability to swap items via an overhauled Offering Pit, balancing to some weapon mods, more boss rewards, a new secret/achievement, and various quality of life improvements to the Ember Tree, Compendium, and shops.

Offering Pit Rework - Swapping Items

The Offering Pit gets a functionality change in this update. Previously players would offer gold to get a reward. Now, you can offer up to 4 items from your inventory to Bob and he will spit out 4 new items of equal type. Got a relic or two that doesn't fit your build? Give them to Bob to try for something new!

The Offering Pit wasn't really working how we wanted it to. Instead of being an interesting choice where you choose how much gold you want to wager against a reward, it ended up bing more like an inferior shop. This update should make the Offering Pit a more desirable room encounter. Swapping items is a feature that we've had requested a few times and we listened!

Multiplayer Reconnects

This has been a massive undertaking for us but it's a feature we wanted to bring to you before the final release. There are so many scenarios to test this feature thoroughly so you may encounter some issues along the way. If you do experience any problems, we would greatly appreciate letting us know so we can address them!

Weapon Mod - Leap

After taking some time to look at the Leap mod for the Rift Hammer, we came to the conclusion that it was too spammable while still maintaining I-frames. We wanted to address this but also didn't want to take away the ability to use it multiple times in a row nor reduce the I-frames given. Our solution was to introduce the concept of "Leap charges".

Leap can only be activated when you have a Leap charge available. You gain Leap charges by hitting enemies with the 3rd Attack in the normal attack chain. Up to 3 Leap charges can be stored. These are displayed beneath your Knight.

It's our hope that this change will encourage a more fluid transition between normal attacks and Leap attacks and promote a healthier playstyle that is more enjoyable for everyone.

Please see below for the complete list of patch notes!

Complete Patch Notes

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback

New content and features

Offering Pit - Swapping Items

An overhauled Offering Pit now allows players to swap up to 4 items! 🔥

Multiplayer Reconnects

Disconnected players will now be able to rejoin their multiplayer game! 🔥

Weapon Mods

Leap - Introduced the concept of Leap charges. Collect charges by using the 3rd attack and spend charges to perform the Leap. Also reduced the minimum distance but increased the damage

Connoisseur - Changed to give one skill selector each time the player beats a miniboss

Separated the Skill Selector reroll and Relic Selector reroll so players can have both 🔥

Removed the bonus damage to elites and champs, and replaced the bonus damage to normal enemies with bonus damage to non-boss enemies to also include elites and champs

Removed the Stat Selector reroll

Various UI improvements

Shop Changes

Added a chance for Ash to appear in all shops 🔥

Added more levels to the rerolling 🔥

Added progression to the podiums - additional podiums become available as you progress through different worlds

Adjusted the cap price of all items

Streamlined the Nexus Shop unlock sequence

Compendium

Toggle through variants behind their base version

Various UI improvements

Boss Rewards

Increased the rewards given for beating a boss!

New Secret/Achievement

With the change to the Offering Pit, we had to replace Core Finances. Keep an eye out for a way to defy the mystifying laws of gravity in the Nexus!

Localizations

More translations and fixes! 🔥

Balancing

In addition to the new content and features, we’ve also made the following changes:

Added an end-game conversion of gold to ember for any remaining gold left at the end of a run🔥

Added the concept of rarities to Relic Orbs. Visuals will now represent the rarity of the relic behind the Orb

Adjusted Mimics - added scaling HP and attack power, and decreased base HP

Gave the Mimic King a voice

Reduced the default volume to 50% 🔥

Replaced the door mat icon for minibosses

Replaced the intro logos for Doom Turtle and Twin Sails with their animated versions

Bugs

And finally, some bug fixing:

Fixed a bug that was causing Evee's Care Package reward to occasionally spawn out of reach 🔥

Fixed a bug that was resetting the difficulty modifiers between runs 🔥

Fixed some visual issues with Anville's miniboss attacks

Fixed a visual issue with the Cleaver's supercharge attack animation 🔥

Fixed a bug that was causing the prompt to advance NPC dialogue to disappear

