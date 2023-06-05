 Skip to content

Zilla: Shadow of the Bridge Playtest update for 5 June 2023

Update Notes for June 5

Update Notes for June 5

  • Enabled full controller support via Rewired
  • Added Controls tutorials, as well as dynamic control icons in interaction prompts
  • Major improvements in UI usability
  • Many small bugfixes and improvements

