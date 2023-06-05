- Enabled full controller support via Rewired
- Added Controls tutorials, as well as dynamic control icons in interaction prompts
- Major improvements in UI usability
- Many small bugfixes and improvements
Zilla: Shadow of the Bridge Playtest update for 5 June 2023
Update Notes for June 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2434751 Depot 2434751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update