- Added save slots, so now players can split game progress on the same account or start a new game
- Language selection is now available in the game options
- Updated application icons with high resolution versions
- Refined Credits screen with team roles and clarified, that artworks are hand-drawn, not AI
- Fixed an issue with puzzle partial progress sometimes not being saved, when exiting to the Collection screen
- Fixed an issue with detecting initial native screen resolution
- Fixed some issues with German localization (thanks to Syphia)
Glass Masquerade 3: Honeylines update for 5 June 2023
Patch 1.0.4
