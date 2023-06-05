 Skip to content

Glass Masquerade 3: Honeylines update for 5 June 2023

Patch 1.0.4

Patch 1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added save slots, so now players can split game progress on the same account or start a new game
  • Language selection is now available in the game options
  • Updated application icons with high resolution versions
  • Refined Credits screen with team roles and clarified, that artworks are hand-drawn, not AI
  • Fixed an issue with puzzle partial progress sometimes not being saved, when exiting to the Collection screen
  • Fixed an issue with detecting initial native screen resolution
  • Fixed some issues with German localization (thanks to Syphia)

