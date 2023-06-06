Bust out of the picnic blanket and light the sparklers. Let’s kick off this summer with a wonderfully delicious party and the new ANNIVERSARY UPDATE in celebration of one year since the release of MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE!

One year ago we introduced VR fans to the wacky world of MOTHERGUNSHIP, as well as our terrible sense of humor. The game shipped with no shortage of stuff, but in the year that followed we doubled down on adding more; more gun parts , more modes, co-op, mobs, levels–it’s been a very busy year and we’re proud of what we’ve made!

That said, we couldn’t let a full year pass since our release without giving a bit of recognition!

The ANNIVERSARY UPDATE brings you an array of new goodies to enjoy.

First off, what would a celebration be without a buffet of tasty treats? We’ve got a decked out HQ to check out and a suite of FOOD gunparts to unlock: Ice Cream Cone Cap, Pizza Cap, Bacon Cap, Pancake Cap and much more… all ready to… not be consumed… because they are made of metal. Yes, it may have been a year, but some things don’t change. Everything is still made of metal around here.

And when you’re ready to work off some of those… uh… metal calories… why not try out the new FIERY FISTS MODE? Get ready to unleash fiery punchy death upon the MOTHERGUNSHIP’S armies… but be ready for a workout! This mode is the most aerobic MOTHERGUNSHIP experience to date.

We’ve also got a fair bit of balance and quality of life improvements to share, including the ability to now SUSPEND multiplayer runs with friends as well as the ability to sell gun parts in shops for a small bit of change,new Achievements for multiplayer, some quality-of-life fixes for custom mode and the usual caravan of bug fixes and balance tweaks rounding out the festivities.

It’s been a busy year at Terrible Posture Games, and we’re happy to have been able to keep putting more into this zany game. At this point, we are not sure if more content updates will be coming to Forge (maybe?), but I feel nothing for gratitude for our fans and community. You all have kept us motivated and excited to make MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE the best we could make it. Ultimately, this is a party for you, players; Happy Anniversary, friends, and thank you.

Yours,

-Joe

As always:

Full list of the update detailed below:

New:

-Fiery Fists Mode!

-New themed HQ

-19 new gun parts, new Food gun part family

-Added ability to Sell parts in shops

-Added ability to continue multiplayer runs (both Main Mode and Gauntlet).

-7 new MP achievements

-Enabled Custom Mode modifiers are displayed on Result Screen

-Last used Custom Mode modifiers are re-enabled when Custom Mode is pre-selected from last run

-Custom Mode: Added new NoArmor modifier

-Added message that displays to the player when they are incapacitated

-Your character in multiplayer is now updated based on your rank

Fixes:

-Fix: Some enemies could stop appearing for the client.

-Fix: Frozen enemy can't turn invisible

-Fix: Video Quality settings now changing properly in other than English language

-Fix: Mothergunship Skull boss now affected properly by Gingerbreadman Cap

-Fix: Sticky Bear Cap bonus for cozy parts fixed

-Fix: Shots fired and Damage dealt stats showing correctly on result screen

-Fix: Random choices are the same when continuing a run

-Fix: Enemy killed by melee caps and deflected projectiles are counted properly to result screen statistic

-Fix: Stationary enemies can be properly damaged by melee caps attached to super-long guns

-Fixed forge upgrade duplication glitch after pulling 2 upgrades with both hands at the same time

-Fixed issue causing the user prompt collision to not disappear when auto timing out

-Fixed disabled matchmaking button when in a multiplayer session as client

-Fixed AOE interaction with Skull Boss

-Improved projectile collisions in Coop Gauntlet arenas

-Top Hat and Ghost caps excluded from Coop Gauntlet

-More bun parts fixes & balance tweaks

-Continuing a run will no longer cause you to repeat combat in a room you already cleared