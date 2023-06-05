Abandoned Void v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11399435 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 21:32:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello players!

I have reviewed your feedback and based on it I have made some improvements and fixes in Abandoned Void:

*** Increased height and radius to the lantern lighting.

Improvements in the camera movement to make it smoother.

Performance improvements.

Added indicator light to the pages to be searched to make easier its visualization.

Fixed a bug that allowed the monster to find the player when he was solving the puzzle.**

The new version corresponds to v1.1.

Thank you all for your comments.

Sincerely.

Escovic Games