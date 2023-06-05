Abandoned Void v1.1

Hello players!
I have reviewed your feedback and based on it I have made some improvements and fixes in Abandoned Void:
*** Increased height and radius to the lantern lighting.
- Improvements in the camera movement to make it smoother.
- Performance improvements.
- Added indicator light to the pages to be searched to make easier its visualization.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the monster to find the player when he was solving the puzzle.**
The new version corresponds to v1.1.
Thank you all for your comments.
Sincerely.
Escovic Games
Changed files in this update