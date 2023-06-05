 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Abandoned Void update for 5 June 2023

Abandoned Void v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11399435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players!

I have reviewed your feedback and based on it I have made some improvements and fixes in Abandoned Void:

*** Increased height and radius to the lantern lighting.

  • Improvements in the camera movement to make it smoother.
  • Performance improvements.
  • Added indicator light to the pages to be searched to make easier its visualization.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the monster to find the player when he was solving the puzzle.**

The new version corresponds to v1.1.

Thank you all for your comments.
Sincerely.
Escovic Games

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2420451 Depot 2420451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link