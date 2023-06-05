 Skip to content

Couch Combat update for 5 June 2023

1.06 Bugfix Patch

1.06 Bugfix Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bunch of bugs, including player 4 having issues turning. Sorry, this should have came much sooner.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1685511 Depot 1685511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1685512 Depot 1685512
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1685513 Depot 1685513
  • Loading history…
