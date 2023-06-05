 Skip to content

Magebuster: Amorous Augury update for 5 June 2023

Version 1.0.8

Build 11399331

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Ren'Py engine to 8.1.0.
  • Updated "More games" section in Extras menu.

Changed files in this update

