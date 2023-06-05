The first Major Update is here!

Hey Astro Colonists!

The first Major update "Architecture & Design" just went live!

You can download it from Steam.

To celebrate this moment with you, Astro Colony is starting a discount week (-25%).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1614550/Astro_Colony/

What's new?

Architecture elements

With many new architecture blocks and 3d models, it's now possible to design a space station of any kind and shape. Combining them will allow creating also round shapes like a tunnel.



Walls & Floors have many different shapes you can pick from. Some of them are combining two themes, so it's finally possible to match different looks.

In addition, there is a section of big sides with unique appearance.

Blueprint Designer



It's a powerful tool to experiment and design different station layouts and to place them in the world.

I encourage you to experiment with:

automation - inventing the most efficient setups for your catchers/smelters/conveyor belts etc.

design and decoration - creating blocks/walls/devices with different attachments on them

complex architectural structure to build your colony

Themes

Attachments & Decals

In addition to systems mentioned before, there are also new decorations which can be directly attached to any surface (device, block, floor, wall, etc). It will be treated as part of it. Each attachment will be rotated/removed together with the device.



Attachment and decals are not following a grid, so you can place them anywhere.

Selection Tool

There is a new way of selecting grid objects in the 3D space. The selection tool creates a volume that can be easily controlled with arrows or specifying dimension directly. It can also filter item types (ex. wall, floor, block).

There are still more things coming to the update later this week:

sharing blueprint and copying them

multiplayer Blueprint support

system to rotate/scale every attachment

more attachments

I hope you will have a lot of fun playing Astro Colony!

Please share your creations - and soon blueprints - with the Astro Colony community:

https://discord.com/invite/EFzAA3w

If you want to see this update in action, you can join my stream on Wednesday and Saturday 20CET.

Thank you for all suggestions which made this update possible!

Tefel (Terad Games)