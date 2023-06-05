Hi Admirals,

We have a new update with further fixes and polishes for the game. Some long standing issues of aiming should be now addressed and the temporary pathfinding errors caused by the Task Force zone mechanics should be now fixed, among other fixes and improvements of this update. Please read:

Hotfix Update v1.3.7

Fixed most if not all of the issues regarding map pathfinding and task force zones which could result in various bugs: Ships not moving, Ports not cleared up after being conquered etc.

Fixed the remaining issues of aiming mechanics, which were old, and lately became more evident due to ongoing work on fixing them. Now aiming progress will correctly reset when switching to a new target and aim progress will more smoothly and logically change according to bearing, range and maneuvers of the target.

Fined tuned the Battle AI after the latest fixes in aiming.

Improved the campaign AI to not spend too much money on building or refitting ships.

Auto-Design became even faster and more effective.

Fixed some minor UI issues.

Improved weather day cycle system to provide more daylight battles.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team