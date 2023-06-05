 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Swirl W@tch update for 5 June 2023

Swirl W@tch Version 1.042 (Hot Launch)

Share · View all patches · Build 11399113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Once your remaining reflex time gets very low you can no longer enter reflex mode (TacHI will point that out and your final reflex clear.)
-Overhead structures now immediately deny balloon attaching, which no longer costs a balloon.
-Guards that pop a balloon will now attempt to aid in restoring nearby disabled ships instead of just reporting the capture attempt.
-Attaching a balloon to a ship hidden within a hazard now makes the balloon undetectable.
-CSO now reacts differently if multiple alert are caused in the same zone and the first alert now has ships go back to "unaware" state.
-Ship to ship collisions are more quiet now.
-Fixed missing "objective found" comms on a late game objective.
-Fixed empty mission control comms when entering simulations under certain circumstances.
-Fixed a problem with comms sometimes displaying ? portrait erroneously.
-Fixed forced evac displaying wrong quadrant.
-Fixed target lock interfering with prisoner exchange display.
-Fixed most comms not being considered interrupted when interrupted on first message segment.
-Fixed Puffstar not accelerating during credits sequence (?)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2081971 Depot 2081971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link