Zorbus update for 5 June 2023

Update notes for release 59.2

  • Fixed a bug where companion list indicated a companion being out of arrows / bullets when the companion had a shoot weapon in both weapon sets and the quiver had wrong type of ammo for the other set.
  • Level loot screen now remembers the last sorting method: by distance or by item type. (thanks to Level10Cybermancer for the idea) You can switch between the sort methods with F10 or NUMPAD MULTIPLY.
  • Fixed a bug with the "Lever Lover" achievement: now only switch room switches are counted for this achievement.

