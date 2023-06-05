- Fixed a bug where companion list indicated a companion being out of arrows / bullets when the companion had a shoot weapon in both weapon sets and the quiver had wrong type of ammo for the other set.
- Level loot screen now remembers the last sorting method: by distance or by item type. (thanks to Level10Cybermancer for the idea) You can switch between the sort methods with F10 or NUMPAD MULTIPLY.
- Fixed a bug with the "Lever Lover" achievement: now only switch room switches are counted for this achievement.
Zorbus update for 5 June 2023
Update notes for release 59.2
