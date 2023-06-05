 Skip to content

Project Malice update for 5 June 2023

v2.5.0.1 patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed game crashing when watching mr spooky shadow man opening up a portal
-added option for swapping X&Y and A&B inputs for gamepads
-added missing conversations + ending dialogue to dialogue history
-added new bosses to the simulation
-minor adjustments to jordan

