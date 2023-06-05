 Skip to content

The Motorcycle update for 5 June 2023

Update 1.7.3

Update 1.7.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All achievements should be now obtainable again
  • Fixed bug, where motorcycle stucked after stopped chasing a player
  • Fixed issue with UI in settings, where some texts disappeared on any other aspect ratio than 16:9

Changed files in this update

