- All achievements should be now obtainable again
- Fixed bug, where motorcycle stucked after stopped chasing a player
- Fixed issue with UI in settings, where some texts disappeared on any other aspect ratio than 16:9
The Motorcycle update for 5 June 2023
Update 1.7.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
