Covid Carl update for 5 June 2023

GUI Updates

Last edited by Wendy

Menus and HUD were updated with a less boring Aesthetic.
Ticker marquee thingy added to empty space on HUD in non-boss levels for tips and entertainment.

The new HUD no longer hides the flying enemies at the top of the screen.

