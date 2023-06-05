- Updated Ren'Py engine to 8.1.0.
- Updated "More games" section in Extras menu.
Elf Enchanter: Arousing Anima update for 5 June 2023
Version 1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
EEAA - Demo Content Depot 1031171
- Loading history…
EEAA - Mac lib Depot 1031172
- Loading history…
EEAA - Linux lib Depot 1031173
- Loading history…
EEAA - Win lib Depot 1031174
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update