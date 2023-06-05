6/5/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11398891 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 19:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next small update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

POTENTIAL Fix for the Steam achievement "In the System" not triggering as it should (Please let me know if it works now)

FIXED a random travel event accidentally giving an infamy point by mistake

Changes & Additions:

Added 15 various medical/food/utility items to all human enemy drop lists (This will help make drop lists for enemies a bit more believable and also a bit more rewarding)

Added a useable mattress in the derelict warehouse that becomes available after completing the "Helping Hands" side quest

Updated the credits scene logo for Corrosive Studios to glow and be slightly easier to see (It was blending too much with the background)

Updated the "More CS" option in the main menu with a new icon

Added a few more "good" outcomes for various travel events to make it less likely to get repeatedly screwed over (Looking at you hot dog cart salesman)

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː