Patch Notes (0.14.15)

Greetings medievalists! The newest patch (0.14.15) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that prevented tall grass/mushrooms/herbs from appearing on the map upon starting the new game. Thanks for pointing it out, folks!

Fixed the issue that caused the disappearance of the Shelf UI upon selecting it.

Quality of life improvements

Snow is whiter in appearance.

Uninstalling constructions and delivering uninstalled piles have a higher priority than delivering resources for construction.

Known issues:

Settlers will bug out when training cats/polecats/rats that are on ladders.

A room under a room can sometimes heat up more than it should, making the temperature system not work well in those situations.

Having a multilayered room (a room with a balcony inside) the heating objects will not heat the grid spaces on the balcony bit.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel