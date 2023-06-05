 Skip to content

Esport Tactics Playtest update for 5 June 2023

0.0.5a Update: Contract length, game freeze bug fixes

Build 11398725

Greetings players, We have an update with bug fixes that was just sent out

Patch notes:
-Games remaining in contract will no longer be less than was originally assigned
-Contract remaining warnings will work properly now
-Players cannot stop on same spot now when they previously were able to
-Updated Unity3D Engine Version to help fix bugs
-Connected FPS to screen rate to stabilize gameplay

Please continue to post any bugs in the Discord or on our steam discussion forums

Thanks as always,
2 Turn Studios

