0.0.5a Update: Contract length, game freeze bug fixes

Patch notes:

-Games remaining in contract will no longer be less than was originally assigned

-Contract remaining warnings will work properly now

-Players cannot stop on same spot now when they previously were able to

-Updated Unity3D Engine Version to help fix bugs

-Connected FPS to screen rate to stabilize gameplay

