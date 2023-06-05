Update 0.3.3

Hey Driftwooders! Thank you so much for playing our game and all the lovely/constructive feedback we have received! 😊
After our two hotfixes this update also adds some small quality of life features on top of some bugfixes.
Especially mouse navigation is now much improved!
Features
- Added mouse click navigation to level cards (main menu)
- Added mouse input to board/wheel switching in the setup screen
- Added a slow (/chill out) mode (increases air drag and reduces speed recovery boost)
- Added FPS cap settings
- Improved road detection (this removes the random black streaks)
Bugfixes
- Fixed button mouse input in all menus
- Fixed circular respawn UI in leaderboard not showing
- Fixed rock pop in in Dolomites
- Fixed game crashing on pressing Quit
- Fixed Fullscreen/Borderless/Windowed modes not working
Changes
- Reduced Van speed to a reasonable level
- Visual detail work in Vineyard Hills
- Prefab instancing optimization
- Optimized road to terrain offsets in all levels
- Cleaned up entrances/exits of tunnels in Black Forest
- Updated Credits
Keep the bug reports and feature requests coming! 🦥
Changed files in this update