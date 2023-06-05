Update 0.3.3

Hey Driftwooders! Thank you so much for playing our game and all the lovely/constructive feedback we have received! 😊

After our two hotfixes this update also adds some small quality of life features on top of some bugfixes.

Especially mouse navigation is now much improved!

Features

Added mouse click navigation to level cards (main menu)

Added mouse input to board/wheel switching in the setup screen

Added a slow (/chill out) mode (increases air drag and reduces speed recovery boost)

Added FPS cap settings

Improved road detection (this removes the random black streaks)

Bugfixes

Fixed button mouse input in all menus

Fixed circular respawn UI in leaderboard not showing

Fixed rock pop in in Dolomites

Fixed game crashing on pressing Quit

Fixed Fullscreen/Borderless/Windowed modes not working

Changes

Reduced Van speed to a reasonable level

Visual detail work in Vineyard Hills

Prefab instancing optimization

Optimized road to terrain offsets in all levels

Cleaned up entrances/exits of tunnels in Black Forest

Updated Credits

Keep the bug reports and feature requests coming! 🦥