Driftwood update for 5 June 2023

Update 0.3.3

Driftwood update for 5 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Driftwooders! Thank you so much for playing our game and all the lovely/constructive feedback we have received! 😊
After our two hotfixes this update also adds some small quality of life features on top of some bugfixes.
Especially mouse navigation is now much improved!

Features

  • Added mouse click navigation to level cards (main menu)
  • Added mouse input to board/wheel switching in the setup screen
  • Added a slow (/chill out) mode (increases air drag and reduces speed recovery boost)
  • Added FPS cap settings
  • Improved road detection (this removes the random black streaks)

Bugfixes

  • Fixed button mouse input in all menus
  • Fixed circular respawn UI in leaderboard not showing
  • Fixed rock pop in in Dolomites
  • Fixed game crashing on pressing Quit
  • Fixed Fullscreen/Borderless/Windowed modes not working

Changes

  • Reduced Van speed to a reasonable level
  • Visual detail work in Vineyard Hills
  • Prefab instancing optimization
  • Optimized road to terrain offsets in all levels
  • Cleaned up entrances/exits of tunnels in Black Forest
  • Updated Credits

Keep the bug reports and feature requests coming! 🦥

