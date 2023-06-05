"ELDER COUNCIL OF MAGES" - FREE UPDATE AND A NEW DLC OUT NOW!

Gnomes has arrived to Tower Walker. This update adds more free content and improvements to the game. New playable race, updated textures and more lore about the great wizards in the tower. We also launched our first DLC "The Ancient Ones". This new DLC contains 6 extra playable races and it is for those of you who really want to support the future development of Tower Walker, while getting your hands on a load of exclusive bonus content.
THE GNOMES
The scepter order was founded by the elder council of gnome mages in the first age. The gnomes are born with powerful magic and they have a limitless thirst for knowledge and wisdom. The legends tell that the ancient builders of the tower was the first gnomes from the mysterious elven magic city of Aldera.
Here are the update notes (1.0057.441):
NEW CONTENT
- ADDED NEW playable race "GNOMES"
- ADDED NEW LORE for all races in character creation
- ADDED NEW LORE for "the great wizards" in the tower
- ADDED NEW DLC bonus content in character creation
TOWER
- Tweaks to increase loot chance for all legendary drops
- Tweaks to increase cost for "Treasure key" at exotic goods vendor
- Buy total slider removed from "Treasure Key" at exotic goods vendor
- Updated enemy textures
- Tweaks to treasure chest sound
CLASSES
- Increased base attacks AoE range for Mace & shield
- Increased base attacks AoE range for Dual swords
- Increased base attacks AoE range for Book
- Increased base attacks AoE range for Claws
- Increased base attacks AoE range for Mighty Weapon
- Increased base attacks AoE range for Staff
- Enemy type "Dragon" now has a larger hitbox
- Fixed an issue with "Soultakers" "Fear" not being visible as an active ability in basecamp
- Fixed multiple issues with "Savage" "Fury" not showing correct current stack
- Tweaks to increase health gained from "Fungi" racial "Rejuvenation", all ranks
CRAFTING
- Tweaks to decrease total mats required to craft "Bone Powder"
- Tweaks to decrease total mats required to craft "Soulshard"
MISC
- Inventory notifiers for looting materials has been improved
- Minor performance improvements for faster loading times
- Added Auto-save in tower function in settings, 60 minutes
- Added Auto-save in tower function in settings, 40 minutes
- Added Auto-save in tower function in settings, 20 minutes
- Added Auto-save in tower function in settings, 10 minutes
- Added Auto-save in tower function in settings, 5 minutes
- Improvements to crafting systems
- Added new publisher logo intros in main menu
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
DLC RELEASE
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2444870/Tower_Walker__The_Ancient_Ones/
TOWER WALKER: THE ANCIENT ONES DLC adds 6 new ancient playable species with special and unique racial traits. By buying the DLC you are first and foremost showing your support for Tower Walker and future development but you also get a load of bonus content!
BONUS CONTENT
Playable ancient races:
- Dark elf
- Vampire
- Troll
- Demon
- Minotaur
- Lizard
