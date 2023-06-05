"ELDER COUNCIL OF MAGES" - FREE UPDATE AND A NEW DLC OUT NOW!

Gnomes has arrived to Tower Walker. This update adds more free content and improvements to the game. New playable race, updated textures and more lore about the great wizards in the tower. We also launched our first DLC "The Ancient Ones". This new DLC contains 6 extra playable races and it is for those of you who really want to support the future development of Tower Walker, while getting your hands on a load of exclusive bonus content.

THE GNOMES

The scepter order was founded by the elder council of gnome mages in the first age. The gnomes are born with powerful magic and they have a limitless thirst for knowledge and wisdom. The legends tell that the ancient builders of the tower was the first gnomes from the mysterious elven magic city of Aldera.



Here are the update notes (1.0057.441):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED NEW playable race "GNOMES"

ADDED NEW LORE for all races in character creation

ADDED NEW LORE for "the great wizards" in the tower

ADDED NEW DLC bonus content in character creation

TOWER

Tweaks to increase loot chance for all legendary drops

Tweaks to increase cost for "Treasure key" at exotic goods vendor

Buy total slider removed from "Treasure Key" at exotic goods vendor

Updated enemy textures

Tweaks to treasure chest sound

CLASSES

Increased base attacks AoE range for Mace & shield

Increased base attacks AoE range for Dual swords

Increased base attacks AoE range for Book

Increased base attacks AoE range for Claws

Increased base attacks AoE range for Mighty Weapon

Increased base attacks AoE range for Staff

Enemy type "Dragon" now has a larger hitbox

Fixed an issue with "Soultakers" "Fear" not being visible as an active ability in basecamp

Fixed multiple issues with "Savage" "Fury" not showing correct current stack

Tweaks to increase health gained from "Fungi" racial "Rejuvenation", all ranks

CRAFTING

Tweaks to decrease total mats required to craft "Bone Powder"

Tweaks to decrease total mats required to craft "Soulshard"

MISC

Inventory notifiers for looting materials has been improved

Minor performance improvements for faster loading times

Added Auto-save in tower function in settings, 60 minutes

Added Auto-save in tower function in settings, 40 minutes

Added Auto-save in tower function in settings, 20 minutes

Added Auto-save in tower function in settings, 10 minutes

Added Auto-save in tower function in settings, 5 minutes

Improvements to crafting systems

Added new publisher logo intros in main menu

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

DLC RELEASE

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2444870/Tower_Walker__The_Ancient_Ones/

TOWER WALKER: THE ANCIENT ONES DLC adds 6 new ancient playable species with special and unique racial traits. By buying the DLC you are first and foremost showing your support for Tower Walker and future development but you also get a load of bonus content!

BONUS CONTENT

Playable ancient races:

Dark elf

Vampire

Troll

Demon

Minotaur

Lizard

Thanks for your support!