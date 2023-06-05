Hotfix 6/5/23
- Fixed issue where items weren't being rewarded from the toybox
- Fixed issue where XP and tickets wouldn't be awarded after host migration
- Fixed issue where XP and tickets wouldn't be awarded if a player was in spectate mode at the end of the game
- Fixed puzzle pillars disappearing after a host migration
- Fixed collage puzzle being permanently shutdown after a shutdown sabotage
- Fixed some possible causes of failed steam transactions
- Optimized meshes in Destroy-A-Toy
Changed files in this update