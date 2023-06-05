 Skip to content

Project Playtime update for 5 June 2023

Hotfix 6/5/23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue where items weren't being rewarded from the toybox
  • Fixed issue where XP and tickets wouldn't be awarded after host migration
  • Fixed issue where XP and tickets wouldn't be awarded if a player was in spectate mode at the end of the game
  • Fixed puzzle pillars disappearing after a host migration
  • Fixed collage puzzle being permanently shutdown after a shutdown sabotage
  • Fixed some possible causes of failed steam transactions
  • Optimized meshes in Destroy-A-Toy

