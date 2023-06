Share · View all patches · Build 11398562 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 19:26:04 UTC by Wendy

This update really fixes the problem where Completionist Guise could not be unlocked because of those oh-so-shiny-but-just-out-of-reach Earth-Prime variants. Pinky swear!

Note: this version remains multiplayer compatible with version 4.0.3 of SotM and SoEP.