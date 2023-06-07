PATCH #4 NOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 11398539 · Last edited 7 June 2023 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Dear Owners,

We’ve just released a new patch, now available to all Blooming Business: Casino Steam players.

This update includes loads of important balancing and mission objective improvements that we’ve been working on, based on player feedback and analytics.

It also includes some general improvements and bug fixes listed below:

SANDBOX MODE

Sandbox hardcore mode difficulty has been increased

You can now get a loan in Sandbox mode, and failing to repay it leads to a game over.

Fixed an issue with the number of clients sometimes exceeding the selected limit in sandbox mode

Fixed an issue with the “Employee Happiness training” research effect being applied without it having been unlocked in the creative mode (sandbox mode)

GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS

Improved visual effect on bribed clients and employees

Pressing the 'Cancel' button now cancels all actions taken during Area Edit mode

Added objective progress counter to applicable levels that lacked it

Mobster type clients now visits the casino during level 3, Welcome to Welfaradise!

Research tooltips now remain on-screen when gaining insight points

Dialogue display speed is now based on text length in Asian languages

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with tutorial controls not reflecting the proper keyboard layout on non-QWERTY keyboards

Fixed an issue with tooltips from dialogues options remaining on the cursor

Fixed an issue when VIPs sometimes didn't leave the casino when they should, sometimes blocking mission progress

Fixed an issue with placing doors outside of walls when editing the size of the area

Glass wall textures are now properly rendered in building mode

We are continuing to focus our efforts on making the game as best as it can be! Thank you to everyone contributing to this effort by sending feedback and support.

The Blooming Business Team