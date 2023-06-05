 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 5 June 2023

Patch 44.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11398519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Other: Changed some controller and keyboard mouse detection settings. Hopefully this fixes some of the xbox 360 controller issues and not break anything else.
  • Bug Fix: Corrected spelling of Strength on STR +5 blessing.
  • Bug Fix: Corrected spelling of "Leave Quietly" in skeleton ?.
  • Bug Fix: Gorilla's Leggings is now layered correctly.
  • Bug Fix: Back sound is played correctly when pressing back shortcut button on Leaderboard Menu, Upgrade Menu, Inventory Menu and Gear Menu.
  • Bug Fix: Jumping on grave and opening stats menu would put stats menu in wrong position.

