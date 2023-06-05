- Other: Changed some controller and keyboard mouse detection settings. Hopefully this fixes some of the xbox 360 controller issues and not break anything else.
- Bug Fix: Corrected spelling of Strength on STR +5 blessing.
- Bug Fix: Corrected spelling of "Leave Quietly" in skeleton ?.
- Bug Fix: Gorilla's Leggings is now layered correctly.
- Bug Fix: Back sound is played correctly when pressing back shortcut button on Leaderboard Menu, Upgrade Menu, Inventory Menu and Gear Menu.
- Bug Fix: Jumping on grave and opening stats menu would put stats menu in wrong position.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 5 June 2023
Patch 44.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103581 Depot 2103581
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103582 Depot 2103582
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103583 Depot 2103583
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update