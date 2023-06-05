 Skip to content

Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 5 June 2023

Patch Notes 2023-Jun-5

Build 11398473

  • Added feature to highlight buildings that are off or not running
  • Added feature to show resources in green or red if they are increasing or decreasing
  • Added feature to show power in yellow if buildings are not getting enough power
  • Changed energy display to kWh instead of MJ
  • Changed units on building status panel to be per hour, instead of per second
  • Fixed an issue where click-drag selection (aka "marquee selection") didn't work
  • Changed time compression controls to have three fixed settings instead of requiring the user to repeatedly click to increase or decrease time compression. Also changed default time compression to 10000x.
  • Added button on main menu to take the user to the playtest feedback Steam discussions page.

