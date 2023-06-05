- Added feature to highlight buildings that are off or not running
- Added feature to show resources in green or red if they are increasing or decreasing
- Added feature to show power in yellow if buildings are not getting enough power
- Changed energy display to kWh instead of MJ
- Changed units on building status panel to be per hour, instead of per second
- Fixed an issue where click-drag selection (aka "marquee selection") didn't work
- Changed time compression controls to have three fixed settings instead of requiring the user to repeatedly click to increase or decrease time compression. Also changed default time compression to 10000x.
- Added button on main menu to take the user to the playtest feedback Steam discussions page.
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 5 June 2023
Patch Notes 2023-Jun-5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
