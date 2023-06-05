Update notes for 05 June 2023

Added:
- Speedrun Mode
- Options to change the size and position of the timer
- Automatically cutscene skips
- 3 New Achievements
Changes:
- Some levels have been tweaked (including Level 12) to ease the difficulty
Bug fixes:
- Player could jump twice and skip the wall in Level 9
Socials
Shahmuradov Games Website: https://shahmuradovgames.mailchimpsites.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/r7CAP4P8qm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShahmuradovGame
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Shahmuradov
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shahmuradovgames/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shahmuradovsss
