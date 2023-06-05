 Skip to content

Mr. Mat Hematic update for 5 June 2023

Update notes for 05 June 2023

Added:

  • Speedrun Mode
  • Options to change the size and position of the timer
  • Automatically cutscene skips
  • 3 New Achievements

Changes:

  • Some levels have been tweaked (including Level 12) to ease the difficulty

Bug fixes:

  • Player could jump twice and skip the wall in Level 9

