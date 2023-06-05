Patch 1.0.5

A small patch to address a couple of critical issues that have been found.
Critical Fix
- Fixed problems with foundations connecting/disconnecting to joints
- Fixed first tutorial soft lock (trying to draw with wood instead of road)
Levels
- Fixed anchor that started as a split anchor in TT-09 (Fetch Quest)
- Fixed floating decor in TT-12 (Transfer of Power)
- Fixed decor rock missing in Build Mode in SC-02 (Double Back)
UI
- Added Twitch CTA (Call To Action) on Main Menu if streaming
Other
- Cap stress at 99.99% if no breaks
- Load profile and progress backup files if load fails
Thank you again to the Poly Bridge 3 community for your support!
Changed files in this update