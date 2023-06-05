 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Poly Bridge 3 update for 5 June 2023

Patch 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11398311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch to address a couple of critical issues that have been found.

Critical Fix

  • Fixed problems with foundations connecting/disconnecting to joints
  • Fixed first tutorial soft lock (trying to draw with wood instead of road)

Levels

  • Fixed anchor that started as a split anchor in TT-09 (Fetch Quest)
  • Fixed floating decor in TT-12 (Transfer of Power)
  • Fixed decor rock missing in Build Mode in SC-02 (Double Back)

UI

  • Added Twitch CTA (Call To Action) on Main Menu if streaming

Other

  • Cap stress at 99.99% if no breaks
  • Load profile and progress backup files if load fails

Thank you again to the Poly Bridge 3 community for your support!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1850161 Depot 1850161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1850162 Depot 1850162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1850163 Depot 1850163
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1850164 Depot 1850164
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link