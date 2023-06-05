Bug fix day, Zen level 18 difficulty tweaked, Song updated

Greetings Coiners,
On bugfix day we fixed some bugs, added some missing text and updated a song. Zen level 18 was tweaked because it was a bit too hard. It still is a very difficult level though because it is a higher zen level, but for sure achievable.
Big push and enjoy, Cheers.
- Fixed Perk shop etc. where selecting a tile made it jump a position
- Fixed Lucky Charm luck % not displaying
- 1 Song updated
- Missing perk icon added
- Fixed weird behaviour navigating shop tiles
- Some missing text added
- Zen level 18 difficulty tweaked
- Fixed Buy-In screen not displaying correct coiner/casino cost
- Other minor bugfixes
Changed files in this update