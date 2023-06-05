 Skip to content

Coin Pusher Casino update for 5 June 2023

Bug fix day, Zen level 18 difficulty tweaked, Song updated

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Coiners,

On bugfix day we fixed some bugs, added some missing text and updated a song. Zen level 18 was tweaked because it was a bit too hard. It still is a very difficult level though because it is a higher zen level, but for sure achievable.

Big push and enjoy, Cheers.

  • Fixed Perk shop etc. where selecting a tile made it jump a position
  • Fixed Lucky Charm luck % not displaying
  • 1 Song updated
  • Missing perk icon added
  • Fixed weird behaviour navigating shop tiles
  • Some missing text added
  • Zen level 18 difficulty tweaked
  • Fixed Buy-In screen not displaying correct coiner/casino cost
  • Other minor bugfixes

