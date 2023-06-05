 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VRM Posing Desktop update for 5 June 2023

[Version4.0.4] VMC protocol, not OSC/VMC protocol

Share · View all patches · Build 11398172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the notation "OSC/VMC protocol" to "VMC protocol" in the application.

It seems that the developers of the VMC protocol are troubled by the widespread use of the name OCS/VMC protocol.

The following is what the developer has to say

The mysterious name "VMC/OSC" has been spreading, and there are various problems such as the misunderstanding that it can be connected to VRChat, which is also OSC, so we are quite concerned about the name other than VMCProtocol.

Here is that tweet.

https://twitter.com/sh_akira/status/1664886215257231360?s=20

I was referring to the notation "OSC/VMC protocol" at VSeeFace and used the same wording in my application.

But, I changed that word to VMC protocol in order to respect the opinion of the protocol developer.

If you find the incorrect wording in other applications, please let the developer of the VMC protocol know what you think.

Changed files in this update

VRM Posing Desktop Content Depot 1895631
  • Loading history…
VRM Posing Desktop Windows Depot 1895633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link