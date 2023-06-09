 Skip to content

Through the Ages update for 9 June 2023

2.19.748

Build 11398095

What’s new:

Reserve for the 3rd and 4th Ages are merged
Improved readability of card’s texts in all languages
Some minor bugs are fixed
Technical improvements are done (fewer inconsistency errors expected)

