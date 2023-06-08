Patch 1.4.213

Hey everyone! We've got another batch of patch fixes. We can not express how much gratitude we have for the community and player base for helping us by reporting these bugs/glitches asap.

Fix an issue when euthanizing the dog (blocker, cannot go back)

Fix Right Stick controls are inverse for brush, Water, and Dog scooper

Add a quick selection to confirm the purchase or other confirmation

Fix when you return to the page to manage your employees on your computer, this page is broken and you can never interact with it again.

Fix the artwork/sprite for the Mayor's dialogue portrait does not match the appearance of her in-game sprite

As always, please report any bugs you may get in our Discord server so we can ensure we address them!