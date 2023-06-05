Reentry has been patched to 0.9995.EA

Reentry has been patched to version 0.9995.EA. The Unity rendering engine has been updated to version 2021.3.24, and multiple issues has been fixed.
Patch notes:
- Unity Game Engine upgrade (2021.3.16 -> 2021.3.24)
- Big updates to the TEI tool
- ARM/SAFE logic fixes to Gemini retro jettison squibs
- Time scaling in VR
- Radio comms toggle in VR
- Logic corrections when trying to call lunar rendezvous and ascent tools in LEO
- Mission Completion logic corrections when the mission scripts completes the mission without a splashdown
- Text-to-speech logic updates
- Updates some procedures in the Gemini Pre-Launch Academy lesson
- Fixes to issues related to interacting with the Mercury "Jukebox"
- Fixed: if Gemini loses all power and power is then turned back on, the cabin lights stay dark until the switch is flicked again
- Log file updates
Changed files in this update