Godless Update 0.7.1

Build 11397914 · Last edited 5 June 2023

Hello everyone! Here is a quick hotfix with lots of balances changes and bug fixes! Read on for full details:

▲ - a buff was applied

▼ - a nerf was applied

⮂ - a tradeoff occurred

☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

Visuals

Speeded up animations upon choosing a consequence on the chest scene.

Balance

[General] ▲ Improved the start drafting: it will now offer skills that make a little better synergy with each other. ☄️▲ Decreased turn requirements for acquiring speed rewards with the Heavy Armor modifier in play.

[Enemy modifiers] Fighting spirit ▼ Decreased stats buff from +2/+2 to +1/+1

[Skills] Divine Strike ▲ Increased base damage from 2 to 4 ▼ Nerfed extra damage: the spell no longer counts same units more than once with multiple Shrines in play Invigorating Flame ▲ Increased health buff from 2 to 3

[Fates] Execute ▲ Increased damage from 5 to 6 Reassemble Body ▲ Increased the chance of summoning higher cost units Pay Tribute ▲ Increased attack buff from 1 to 2 ▲ Increased extra ether from 8 to 10 Spare ▲ Increased Loyal Village's health buff from 3 to 4

[Rituals] Forest Fires (Act 1) ▲ Increased Flaming Forests' damage from 4 to 6



Other

[UI] If you have new boons to unlock, the hint will be displayed next to the Library button in the main menu and the Score screen.



Fixes

Fixed Elvish temples leading to softblock after killing the last enemy of a wave and then killing another unit with resurrecting/summoning on death effects.

Elvish temples leading to softblock after killing the last enemy of a wave and then killing another unit with resurrecting/summoning on death effects. Fixed the Easy difficulty being blocked from selecting on the match preparation screen.

the Easy difficulty being blocked from selecting on the match preparation screen. ☄️ Fixed Northern Cities being blocked from capturing. Happened with the cities belonging to enemies from the battle start on Hard+ difficulties.

Northern Cities being blocked from capturing. Happened with the cities belonging to enemies from the battle start on Hard+ difficulties. Fixed the Orc Shaman's ability breaking the order of actions when a unit affected by this ability kills the last enemy of a wave.

the Orc Shaman's ability breaking the order of actions when a unit affected by this ability kills the last enemy of a wave. Fixed the "Combat log" label in the combat log's hidden form being displayed in English when another language is selected.

the "Combat log" label in the combat log's hidden form being displayed in English when another language is selected. Fixed the Broken Seal's description being displayed in English when another language is selected. Happened on the Extreme difficulty.

