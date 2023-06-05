Godless Update 0.7.1

Hello everyone! Here is a quick hotfix with lots of balances changes and bug fixes! Read on for full details:
▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback
Changes
Visuals
- Speeded up animations upon choosing a consequence on the chest scene.
Balance
[General]
- ▲ Improved the start drafting: it will now offer skills that make a little better synergy with each other.
- ☄️▲ Decreased turn requirements for acquiring speed rewards with the Heavy Armor modifier in play.
[Enemy modifiers]
Fighting spirit
- ▼ Decreased stats buff from +2/+2 to +1/+1
-
[Skills]
-
Divine Strike
- ▲ Increased base damage from 2 to 4
- ▼ Nerfed extra damage: the spell no longer counts same units more than once with multiple Shrines in play
-
Invigorating Flame
- ▲ Increased health buff from 2 to 3
-
[Fates]
-
Execute
- ▲ Increased damage from 5 to 6
Reassemble Body
- ▲ Increased the chance of summoning higher cost units
-
Pay Tribute
- ▲ Increased attack buff from 1 to 2
- ▲ Increased extra ether from 8 to 10
Spare
- ▲ Increased Loyal Village's health buff from 3 to 4
-
[Rituals]
-
Forest Fires (Act 1)
- ▲ Increased Flaming Forests' damage from 4 to 6
Other
[UI]
- If you have new boons to unlock, the hint will be displayed next to the Library button in the main menu and the Score screen.
Fixes
- Fixed Elvish temples leading to softblock after killing the last enemy of a wave and then killing another unit with resurrecting/summoning on death effects.
- Fixed the Easy difficulty being blocked from selecting on the match preparation screen.
- ☄️ Fixed Northern Cities being blocked from capturing. Happened with the cities belonging to enemies from the battle start on Hard+ difficulties.
- Fixed the Orc Shaman's ability breaking the order of actions when a unit affected by this ability kills the last enemy of a wave.
- Fixed the "Combat log" label in the combat log's hidden form being displayed in English when another language is selected.
- Fixed the Broken Seal's description being displayed in English when another language is selected. Happened on the Extreme difficulty.
Known Issues
- Prediction directional arrows can sometimes fail to show after using a Fate or Ritual.
- Enemy units sometimes get stuck moving between two tiles
- Enemy units sometimes move back and forth even if they're adjacent to the Shrine
- The gameplay window is allowed to break aspect ratio in ways that cut UI off and make the game hard to play
- Accessing inspect mode on some tooltips will cancel the skill that is being placed
