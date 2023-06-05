 Skip to content

Godless update for 5 June 2023

Godless Update 0.7.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Here is a quick hotfix with lots of balances changes and bug fixes! Read on for full details:

▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

Visuals
  • Speeded up animations upon choosing a consequence on the chest scene.
Balance

  • [General]

    • Improved the start drafting: it will now offer skills that make a little better synergy with each other.
    • ☄️▲ Decreased turn requirements for acquiring speed rewards with the Heavy Armor modifier in play.

  • [Enemy modifiers]

    • Fighting spirit

      • Decreased stats buff from +2/+2 to +1/+1

  • [Skills]

    • Divine Strike

      • Increased base damage from 2 to 4
      • Nerfed extra damage: the spell no longer counts same units more than once with multiple Shrines in play

    • Invigorating Flame

      • Increased health buff from 2 to 3

  • [Fates]

    • Execute

      • Increased damage from 5 to 6

    • Reassemble Body

      • Increased the chance of summoning higher cost units

    • Pay Tribute

      • Increased attack buff from 1 to 2
      • Increased extra ether from 8 to 10

    • Spare

      • Increased Loyal Village's health buff from 3 to 4

  • [Rituals]

    • Forest Fires (Act 1)

      • Increased Flaming Forests' damage from 4 to 6
Other

  • [UI]

    • If you have new boons to unlock, the hint will be displayed next to the Library button in the main menu and the Score screen.
Fixes
  • Fixed Elvish temples leading to softblock after killing the last enemy of a wave and then killing another unit with resurrecting/summoning on death effects.
  • Fixed the Easy difficulty being blocked from selecting on the match preparation screen.
  • ☄️ Fixed Northern Cities being blocked from capturing. Happened with the cities belonging to enemies from the battle start on Hard+ difficulties.
  • Fixed the Orc Shaman's ability breaking the order of actions when a unit affected by this ability kills the last enemy of a wave.
  • Fixed the "Combat log" label in the combat log's hidden form being displayed in English when another language is selected.
  • Fixed the Broken Seal's description being displayed in English when another language is selected. Happened on the Extreme difficulty.
Known Issues
  • Prediction directional arrows can sometimes fail to show after using a Fate or Ritual.
  • Enemy units sometimes get stuck moving between two tiles
  • Enemy units sometimes move back and forth even if they're adjacent to the Shrine
  • The gameplay window is allowed to break aspect ratio in ways that cut UI off and make the game hard to play
  • Accessing inspect mode on some tooltips will cancel the skill that is being placed

Open link