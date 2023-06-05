 Skip to content

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 5 June 2023

Early Access v1.3.15 Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11397883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.3.15 is out on the main branch with the following fixes:
You can no longer place machines in invalid positions by moving them and then clicking both mouse buttons at once.
Potion of the Mechamaniac will no longer cause machine time advancing to break under certain circumstances.
Items bought from vendors will no longer be tested against the global item quality filter (the one in the gameplay settings).

Changed files in this update

