Characters - Part 2!

What's that, you say? You want to hear more about the rest of our character lineup at launch? Welllll alright then! If the likes of Duck Anderson and Moose Salto aren't tickling your fancy, that's ok. Because these friends are proficient in the likes of swordplay and invisibility.

We thought that might get your attention!

Beware of Little Lars's deceptive charm, as such proficiency in handling explosives surely comes at a cost. In a past life, they honed their craft as expert bomb defusers. Being resistant to explosions opens the door to becoming a bit reckless with them.

Passive: Thick Coat - Explosion resistant.

Recommended cards: Bomb Belt, Sticky Bomb, Punch-R

Started working on their dad's fishing boat when they were young and hasn't stopped working since. Hates working overtime but does it for the pay. They long for peace and solitude and have a secret dream to be a lighthouse keeper. Starting your matches with Stevie's powerful custom Boira is always useful, especially if you boost it even further!

Passive: Classic - Start each round with a custom Boira 9

Recommended cards: More Accuracy, Steel Bullets, Big Mag

Ever heard the story of the Hare and the Tortoise? That was all bull because Haru won that race by a mile! Being able to run super fast is a blessing. Add a couple of cards to your deck and you'll break the sound barrier in no time!

Passive: Runner - You move faster.

Recommended cards: Move Faster, Energy Drink, Invisible

Sable is a racing legend. They have a Gas-Gas bike they use for commuting and a vintage Ossa racer bike they have been repairing as a hobby. Occasionally plays bass with Spike when they're in town. Sable is the one that brings a sword to a gunfight! Their unearthly reflexes make blocking bullets a cakewalk.

Passive: Katana Lover - Start each round with a Katana.

Recommended cards: Move Faster, Double Jump, Empty Mag

You know those classic movie scenes where a person takes a seat at a table and discreetly aims their pistol at someone, hidden under the table? Well, that's Myk's style, except they use a machine pistol. The Brasshopper is a wild weapon. The fast rate of fire makes it lethal in most players' hands.

Passive: Brasslover - Start each round with the Brasshopper.

Recommended cards: Big Mag, Big Head, Bullet Time

Welp, you met our starting characters but there will be a bunch more to come! In fact, the next character drop is one that has been hotly requested in our forums ;) More on that in June when we get talking about our first big expansion!