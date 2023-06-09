v1.7.8 - The Arid Herbivore Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week we add 3 new animals to the Industrial Frontier biome: the buffalo, the bighorn sheep, and the roadrunner! We have also added crates to this biome.

These peaceful beasts, and crates, can be found across the arid biome for owners of the Industrial Frontier DLC.

For all players, there are a series of fixes and improvements, many of which are important, so please check the patch notes below.

For Discord users, we have added a new verification and Stormworker role system! You can now use /verify and /stormworker commands to confirm your Steam account and request the Stormworker role (to verify you must own the game, and for Stormworker you must have 1000 hours in game).

This is important because, as with all Discord servers, there is a long standing problem with people and bots who do not own or have any interest in Stormworks, joining the server just to grief or offend. The hope is that we can get a high number of players verifying their accounts, and then could restrict posting images and links to verified players, or something like that.

We have also launched a new Stormworks merchandise webpage because many players have found the Red Bubble store confusing, and we are inclined to agree.

The major update launches in just 2 weeks! The Oil Disaster Major Update launches on 23rd June so be sure to check back then for the update.

Beyond that, we also have loads of minor updates in the works (for release every 2 weeks), and we hope to announce the upcoming DLC in the next couple of months.

We look forward to your feedback on this new update!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.7.8

Feature - Arid Island Herbivores

Greater Roadrunner

Bighorn Sheep

Buffalo

Rework - Improved anti-cheat support

Fix - #17851 Align medium tank tracks to their wheels

Fix - #17938 Slow doors on creative island

Fix - #18104 Monitors turning off when not looking directly at them

Fix - #18112 Fix controller losing focus in UI after binding ui navigation button to an action

Fix - #18345 setVehiclePosSafe now returns result position even on failure (fixed ai aircraft script error)

Fix - #18401 Added loot crates for arid and underwater islands

Fix - #18567 Mesh issue on the top of the Oil rig pumpjack

Fix - #19690 Hose int affecting rope length

Fix - #19692 Stopped clearing attach states for characters or creatures attempting to reattach to their current seat