Cosmic Strike Version 2.1.50 - Early Access

UI:

The Jump Navigation UI, has been updated so the target destinations (Alpha, Beta, Gamma) now point in the correct direction, scale with the camera zoom in/out and are clickable.

VFX:

A lot of the explosions caused by Bombs, Mines, and missiles have been updated, with shiney new effects.

Shields, when activate will now flicker.

Missiles, torpedoes and some projectiles now have improved trails/tails.

Sound effects and music:

Player missiles have a new impact/explosion sound.

Ships with shields, now have an activation, looping and turning off sound.

Avenger, frenzy has a new activation sound.

Berserker, Entrenchment now has an activation sound.

Commander, Fighters overdrive now has an activation sound.

Warden, Blink Bouy now has an activation sound.

Warden, Switch cannon modes now has an activation sound.

Demolisher, turbo strafe now has an activation sound.

Demolisher, bomb launcher has a more powerful explosion sound.

Sentry, Boost now has an activation sound.

Gameplay:

Sentry main gun now has 360 rotation/firing arc.

Bug Fixes:

Sentry Boost skill not resetting – fixed.

Booger Infestation, Threat level tracker going above 100% - fixed.