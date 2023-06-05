Hotfix & Balance Changes

Client Changes
In-Game Text
- Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates
Balance Changes and Fixes
Abilities
- Fixed an issue with Bastion of Mobility
Champions
Snaptooth Dusk Shaman
- Base stats changed to 8 dmg, 6 spd, range 3-5, def 0, HP 45.
- Base abilities changed to: Attack: Magical, Snaptooth Solemnity, Escalation, Weary.
- Upgrade Path 2 set to: Impair Vision, Blind, Suppression.
- Nora cost 76-81
Snaptooth Deadeye
- Base stats changed to 13 dmg, 6 spd, range 1-2, def 0, HP 48.
- Base abilities changed to Attack: Physical, Murkwater Frenzy, Hunter: Fighter.
- Upgrade Path 1 set to: Ambush, Combo Attack: Drain, Declare Target.
- Upgrade Path 2 set to: Tunnel Trap, Phantom Dash, Counter Attack: Melee.
- Nora cost 73-79
Snaptooth Crypt
- This relic no longer has Relocate: Self
