Pox Nora update for 5 June 2023

Hotfix & Balance Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 11397522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Client Changes

In-Game Text
  • Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates

Balance Changes and Fixes

Abilities
  • Fixed an issue with Bastion of Mobility
Champions

Snaptooth Dusk Shaman

  • Base stats changed to 8 dmg, 6 spd, range 3-5, def 0, HP 45.
  • Base abilities changed to: Attack: Magical, Snaptooth Solemnity, Escalation, Weary.
  • Upgrade Path 2 set to: Impair Vision, Blind, Suppression.
  • Nora cost 76-81

Snaptooth Deadeye

  • Base stats changed to 13 dmg, 6 spd, range 1-2, def 0, HP 48.
  • Base abilities changed to Attack: Physical, Murkwater Frenzy, Hunter: Fighter.
  • Upgrade Path 1 set to: Ambush, Combo Attack: Drain, Declare Target.
  • Upgrade Path 2 set to: Tunnel Trap, Phantom Dash, Counter Attack: Melee.
  • Nora cost 73-79

Snaptooth Crypt

  • This relic no longer has Relocate: Self

Changed files in this update

Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
  • Loading history…
