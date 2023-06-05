- Fixed bug allowing more than 100 percent fuel flow in all nitro cars.
- Fixed Super Stock hitting the rev limiter. Now works properly.
- Adjusted linelock pressure.
- Changed Streamliner 01 to now have a monostrut wing.
- Fixed Podge A100 NPM model (added tail lamps).
- Reduced power in all classes.
- Fixed bug allowing runs to made in events in wrong class and conditions.
- Added Updated Ohio Raceway track in offline.
- Updated lighting at all offline tracks.
- Adjusted Super Stock Engine Damage levels.
- Adjusted Super Stock Max Torque RPM to more resemble real life.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 5 June 2023
v0.015 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
