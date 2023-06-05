 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 5 June 2023

v0.015 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11397466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug allowing more than 100 percent fuel flow in all nitro cars.
  • Fixed Super Stock hitting the rev limiter. Now works properly.
  • Adjusted linelock pressure.
  • Changed Streamliner 01 to now have a monostrut wing.
  • Fixed Podge A100 NPM model (added tail lamps).
  • Reduced power in all classes.
  • Fixed bug allowing runs to made in events in wrong class and conditions.
  • Added Updated Ohio Raceway track in offline.
  • Updated lighting at all offline tracks.
  • Adjusted Super Stock Engine Damage levels.
  • Adjusted Super Stock Max Torque RPM to more resemble real life.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2389381 Depot 2389381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link