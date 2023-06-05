-
Added: Items now move to the portal after completing a stage.
Added: 36% chance a random chest appears in town > stage 0.
Added: 3 Tiers of chests, Wood, Iron and Gold.
Added: Basic controls help window.
Added: Help window keybind. (H)
Changed: Made picklocking slightly easier on all difficulty modes.
Killmist Enclave update for 5 June 2023
Update 0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
