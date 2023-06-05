 Skip to content

Killmist Enclave update for 5 June 2023

Update 0.2

5 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added: Items now move to the portal after completing a stage.

  • Added: 36% chance a random chest appears in town > stage 0.

  • Added: 3 Tiers of chests, Wood, Iron and Gold.

  • Added: Basic controls help window.

  • Added: Help window keybind. (H)

  • Changed: Made picklocking slightly easier on all difficulty modes.

