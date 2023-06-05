EA v0.29: Time of heroes

Update that brings a complete new aspect to the videogame, the introduction of heroes. In this first update there are 3 kind of heroes.
Supersoldiers: They cannot fly and their main weapons is melee attacks and some projectiles. There will appear often but the HP are not so high.
Bionic exoesqueleton: This Hero can fly with jetpacks and has a wide range of short and long ranges attack, it can be considered the mid range hero.
the superhero.:A individual with superpowers and with the highest speed and HP of all of them.
In addition to that, I improved the combat system and I introduced cinematic combos and grapple movements. Right now only a few of them are present.
Note that when you use either the melee or the grapple attack, the direction you are pressing will select a different attack. Even some grapple attacks can have different outcomes depending on some actions. This features will be updated with more combinations later on.
I am missing a blocking skill for the heroes and some grapple attack for them as well.
Other updates:
- Better blended with walking animations
- while on the ground , lockon is stronger
- New vfx for landing and punches.
- Fixed some audio being too loud
- New arena with heroes. Also added some heroes to other maps and the siege.
