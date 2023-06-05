Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 25

Small Update!!
-
Added Banner & Level Contest winners
-
Added "Feather Forcefield" blocks
-
Added feather primitive
-
Moved road physics blocks (fans, tilt blocks, feather forcefields) to the roads folders
-
Placed an extra podium back into the statues folder
Feather Forcefields!
Hi everyone!!
Zeepkist 2D and the sound update are still taking a while, so I figured it was time to give Zeepkist another neat cool fun feature while the big stuff isn't done yet.
Introducing: Feather Forcefields!!
Feather forcefields are built as a solution for cases where you made a biiiig yump, but the landing doesn't quite fit right and Unity throws you some occasional landing bugs.
Feather forcefields will slow down your velocity along the forcefield's local Y axis (green), while not touching your velocity along the X and Z axis (red & blue).
There's settings for slow down force and max-slowing-speed, so they're highly customizable for your specific situation!
In game, they don't look like big blue transparent forcefields, but instead display as a bunch of white feathers floating around where the forcefield is active.
Happy Zeepkisting!
If anything's broken, let me know in the Discord!! (the blue-purple button in the main menu)
Happy Zeepkisting!!
Changed files in this update