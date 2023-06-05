Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 25

Share · View all patches · Build 11397284 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 16:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Added Banner & Level Contest winners

Added "Feather Forcefield" blocks

Added feather primitive

Moved road physics blocks (fans, tilt blocks, feather forcefields) to the roads folders

Placed an extra podium back into the statues folder

Feather Forcefields!

Hi everyone!!

Zeepkist 2D and the sound update are still taking a while, so I figured it was time to give Zeepkist another neat cool fun feature while the big stuff isn't done yet.

Introducing: Feather Forcefields!!

Feather forcefields are built as a solution for cases where you made a biiiig yump, but the landing doesn't quite fit right and Unity throws you some occasional landing bugs.

Feather forcefields will slow down your velocity along the forcefield's local Y axis (green), while not touching your velocity along the X and Z axis (red & blue).

There's settings for slow down force and max-slowing-speed, so they're highly customizable for your specific situation!

In game, they don't look like big blue transparent forcefields, but instead display as a bunch of white feathers floating around where the forcefield is active.

Happy Zeepkisting!

If anything's broken, let me know in the Discord!! (the blue-purple button in the main menu)

