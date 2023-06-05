 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zeepkist update for 5 June 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 25

Share · View all patches · Build 11397284 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small Update!!

  • Added Banner & Level Contest winners

  • Added "Feather Forcefield" blocks

  • Added feather primitive

  • Moved road physics blocks (fans, tilt blocks, feather forcefields) to the roads folders

  • Placed an extra podium back into the statues folder

Feather Forcefields!

Hi everyone!!

Zeepkist 2D and the sound update are still taking a while, so I figured it was time to give Zeepkist another neat cool fun feature while the big stuff isn't done yet.

Introducing: Feather Forcefields!!

Feather forcefields are built as a solution for cases where you made a biiiig yump, but the landing doesn't quite fit right and Unity throws you some occasional landing bugs.

Feather forcefields will slow down your velocity along the forcefield's local Y axis (green), while not touching your velocity along the X and Z axis (red & blue).

There's settings for slow down force and max-slowing-speed, so they're highly customizable for your specific situation!

In game, they don't look like big blue transparent forcefields, but instead display as a bunch of white feathers floating around where the forcefield is active.

Happy Zeepkisting!

If anything's broken, let me know in the Discord!! (the blue-purple button in the main menu)

Happy Zeepkisting!!

Changed files in this update

Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link