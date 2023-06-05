- Fixed an issue where the game wouldn't get past the splash screen on MacOS Apple Silicone machines.
Receiver update for 5 June 2023
Minor patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Receiver Win32 Depot 234191
- Loading history…
Receiver MacOSX Depot 234192
- Loading history…
Receiver Linux32 Depot 234193
- Loading history…
Receiver Linux64 Depot 234194
- Loading history…
Receiver Win64 Depot 234195
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update