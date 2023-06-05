 Skip to content

Receiver update for 5 June 2023

Minor patch

Build 11397226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the game wouldn't get past the splash screen on MacOS Apple Silicone machines.

