- We have fixed a bug that allowed to mine infinite times the rocks in the quarry map.
- We have fixed a bug in the forest map that hid Crowly after visiting it once.
- We have fixed a bug in an event that caused dialogs to appear on the wrong player's screen.
- We have fixed a bug that prevented to open the Construction Mode of the farm with the second player.
- We have updated the translations.
Travellers Rest update for 5 June 2023
v0.6.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
