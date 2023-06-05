 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 5 June 2023

v0.6.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11397205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that allowed to mine infinite times the rocks in the quarry map.
  • We have fixed a bug in the forest map that hid Crowly after visiting it once.
  • We have fixed a bug in an event that caused dialogs to appear on the wrong player's screen.
  • We have fixed a bug that prevented to open the Construction Mode of the farm with the second player.
  • We have updated the translations.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link